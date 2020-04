View this post on Instagram

Happy #FitnessFriday, y’all! To round out the rest of the year, I have an extra special treat. My training for #BruisedTheMovie has introduced me to so many incredible individuals – professional athletes and trainers that have pushed my inner-warrior to places I would have never imagined! Today, we begin a series that will bring some of their insight directly to YOU. Excited to announce #FitnessFriday : Bruised Edition, and we’re opening with a bang! Check stories for a one-on-one interview with Olympic boxer @jennifer_dugwen_chieng, a bad ass athlete and beautiful soul who’ll walk you through some of her go to fitness favorites. Enjoy and Happy Friday!! 🥊🥊